Students already burdened: SC declines 1 Nation-1 Board plea

Students already burdened: SC declines 1 Nation-1 Board plea
July 17
15:38 2020
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education with common syllabus and curriculum for all children aged between 6-14 years, across the country.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said students are already burdened with heavy school bags that they shoulder. “Why do you want to add to their burden by adding more books,” the bench told the petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay.

The petitioner contended before the court that there should be “One Nation One Education Board” formed by merging ICSE and CBSE.

Justice Chandrachud replied: “How can you ask the court to merge one board with the other? This is not the function of the court”. The top court told the petitoner to approach the government with his grievances, as these matters involve policies. The bench said the top court cannot interfere in the these matters.

“Top court said it will not consider the plea under Article 32, and the petitioner may use other remedies under law. So, First I will submit a detailed Representation to the PM, HM & HRD Minister, and approach High Court under Article 226 after one month if required,” said the Upadhyay.

