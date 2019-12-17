Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Students should bring forth issues for discussion in democratic manner: PM Modi in Jharkhand

December 17
16:45 2019
BHOGNADIH: Accusing the Congress of peddling lies over the amended Citizenship Act and creating an atmosphere of fear among Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday iterated that no citizen in the country would be affected by the law.
Addressing a poll rally here, Modi appealed to college and university students, who had been protesting over the amended Act, to bring forth issues for discussion with the government in a “democratic manner”.

He alleged that “urban naxals” were trying to instigate youth in the country to foment trouble.

“The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the Citizenship Act. I give my assurances no citizen in the country will be affected by the law,” he stated.

The prime minister also said that people of Jharkhand have voted fearlessly in the first four phases of Assembly elections.

He claimed that when lotus bloomed, tribals, women and youth across the country were benefited.
“Your blessings on the BJP are giving sleepless nights to the Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left parties,” he told people attending the rally. PTI

