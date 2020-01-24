Something went wrong with the connection!

Substantial increase in outflow of B’deshi migrants post CAA enactment: BSF

January 24
16:27 2020
KOLKATA: The BSF on Friday said a substantial increase in the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to their home country has been recorded over the past one month, following the enactment of the CAA.

A top official of the paramilitary force said there has been a spike in the number of illegal settlers apprehended since last month.

“There has been substantial increase in outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the bordering country in last one month…. In January alone, we had apprehended 268 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, most of whom were trying to sneak into the neighbouring country,” BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Y B Khurania told reporters. PTI

