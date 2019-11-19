Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj pays musical tribute to Guru Nanak

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA/SULTANPUR LODHI: Renowned Sufi singer Satinder Sartaj November 14 paid a musical tribute to Guru Nanak Dev in a function organized by the Punjab government in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith.

An official press note said that the function, held at Rabab Pandal, witnessed a huge rush of devotees. Sartaj, through his soulful voice, connected the pilgrims with the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. The function was part of celebrations being organised by the state government for commemorating the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

People from all walks of life and from all age groups were present in the show. The audience gave the thumbs up to the Sufi singer and lauded the efforts being made by the Punjab government to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Deputy Director of Local Government Barjinder Singh, Mela Officer Navneet Kaur Bal, Secretary of RTA Darbara Singh were among those who were present. Earlier, comedy king, actor and host of popular comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”, Kapil Sharma, visited Sultanpur Lodhi and paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib. Donning a saffron turban, Kapil listened to Gurbani Kirtan sitting with the sangat.

