Summer Event By Indian Community in Niles

Summer Event By Indian Community in Niles
August 17
14:06 2022
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: The Summer Event of Indian Community of Niles Township was Celebrated on Sunday, 07/24/22 in St. Mary’s K.C. Perish, Morton Grove.

Approximately 300 members including, Chief guest Consul T. D. Bhutia, Dr. Ashraf Dabawala & Dr. Madumati Mehta of “Art Circle of Chicago”, Rakesh Malhotra, FIA-President, Mrs. Neelam Saboo of “Beautiful Ideas”, Representatives of Senior Citizen Organizations Like; Indian Seniors of Chicago, United Senior Pariwar, Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago, Silver Seniors Group, Gujarati Seniors of Chicago, Mahavir Seniors Mandal, Community Leaders and ICNT friends, enjoyed the program with delicious food, mesmerizing Bollywood music by Zankar Beads. On top of that audience were given a surprise by a beautiful fashion show presented by ICNT local talents and Neelam’s “Beautiful Ideas”.

Satish Chander opened the event with welcoming the guests and briefing the history of ICNT. Acharya Rohit Joshi, President introduced Consul T. D. Bhutia, Dr. Ashraf Dabawala, Dr. Madhumati Mehta and dignitaries The ICNT Board members offered flower bouquets. He also recognized the presence of guests of honor, community leaders and volunteers.

Acharya Rohit Joshi welcoming guests and members of the audience

Acharya Rohit Joshi welcoming guests and members of the audience

Mrs. Aesha Shah managed flower bouquet ceremony: Amar Upadhyay welcomed Chief Guest Consul T. D. Bhutia; Smitesh Shah and Mrs. Sejal Shah welcomed Dr. Ashraf Dabawala & Dr. Madhumati Mehta. Kiritpandya also welcomed Dr. Ashraf Dabawala& Dr. Madhumati Mehta

Acharya Rohit Joshi, President invited. Vijay Thakar, Emcee of Zankar Beads, and singing stars Mr. Sanjay Patel, Mrs. Darshana Patel, Mihir Acharya, Jitendra Bulsara and Mrs. Jagruti Patel on stage to present the first part of mesmerizing Bollywood music. 

Mrs. Usha Kamaria, a community leader, and former president of ICNT, Presented the Fashion Show with local talents of ICNT community. She also introduced Mrs. Neelam Sabbo on stage to present the fashion show by talents of “Beautiful Ideas” organization.

Mrs. Usha Kamaria welcomed Emcee of Zankar Beads and requested him to start the second part of mesmerizing Bollywood music. Everybody enjoyed fashion show and also joined with the singing stars of “Zankar Beads” to enjoy the mesmerizing Bollywood songs, music and dance.

Gift Cards of Bombay Chopsticks by India House were honored to all participants and volunteers. Rakesh Malhotra, ICNT Advisor and FIA President concluded the event by presenting vote of thanks to all dignitaries, guests of honor, participants, presenters, board members and specifically volunteers.

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

