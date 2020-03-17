Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sunak working on bailout plans for COVID-19-hit businesses

Sunak working on bailout plans for COVID-19-hit businesses
March 17
14:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Indian-origin Chancellor, has been working on bailout plans for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Tuesday. Sunak, who had just unveiled his budget less than a week ago, is set to talk with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the economic shocks caused by the virus, the Daily Mail quoted the Times newspaper as saying in a report.

He will discuss “more help” for sectors including pubs, theatres, clubs and cinemas as they cope with the outbreak, the newspaper added in the report. Cases of the coronavirus across the UK have now risen to 1,543, with 55 deaths; but there was likely to be many more as tests are being carried out on patients in hospital. Addressing the nation on Monday, Johnson advised Britons to avoid pubs and clubs in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

As he urged Britons to avoid unnecessary social contact and to start home working, Johnson last accepted that the situation was “difficult”, the Daily Mail reported. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Have you ever witnessed Gender Discrimination at work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @republic: 79 terror incidents in JK since abrogation of Article 370 https://t.co/XbfBj1zZJl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:35 am

Indian-Origin Man Called 'Chinese', Beaten Up In #Israel Over #Coronavirus - https://t.co/ivTfDjHObA Get your news… https://t.co/1WLYzrk3Iv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:18 am

Indian-Americans with visiting kin rush to extend B1/B2 visas - https://t.co/cxpqlJBTyK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ufj80A4q3j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:08 am

Sunak working on bailout plans for COVID-19-hit businesses - https://t.co/1F3awtmNAG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/n8RpqaW5jD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 17, 2020, 9:01 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.