Sunidhi Chauhan to lends her voice for ‘Frozen 2’

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has voiced songs for the Hindi version of the Disney animated film, “Frozen 2”.

Sunidhi had earlier voiced the Hindi version of the popular track “Let it Go” for 2013 “Frozen”.

“It feels great to be yet again, associating with Disney after ‘The Lion King’, now for their mega-franchise film ‘Frozen 2′. I had an absolutely amazing time voicing Let it Go’ in the first film. The mood, the feel, the charm of crooning a host of tracks for its sequel is indeed a challenging experience and I loved every bit of it,” she said in a statement.

Kausar Munir has penned the tracks for the Hindi version of the sequel. The original soundtrack is composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez along with Robert Lopez. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra will be lending their voices to the two leads — Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the Hindi dubbed animated take.

“Frozen 2” is scheduled to release on November 22. PTI

