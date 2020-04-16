Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sunil Shah tops as businessman & community activist

Sunil Shah tops as businessman & community activist
April 16
14:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: A front-ranking Indian community activist, Sunil Shah, has a good number of achievements to his credit over the past few years but his friends and community members at large could point out to two commendable milestones in his cheered career – his association for 25 years with New York Life, easily among the biggest insurance companies in the world, and steady growth in his career coupled with a very healthy and successful married life.

Sunil Shah had announced celebrating both these milestones in his rich life this month but the spread of Corona -19 virus torpedoed the plan.  Beseeched by friends  and  well-wishers  he stands determined with huge support from all quarters  and  announced hosting   the event  in coming June

OBAMA DINNER

Sunil Shah with former President Barak Obama

Graduating from Mumbai he came to the USA in June 1990 and wading his way through early turbulence in a new environment he felt that he is well suited to be on his own and plunged into the insurance field. His intuition proved right and his business acumen helped him climb the success ladder slowly.   Sunil Shah, a Registered Representative NYLIFE Securities LLC, and Financial Services Professional has completed 25 successful years with New York Life Insurance Company from the Greater Chicago General Office.

He is also a life and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He has received several times National Quality Award, National Sales Achievement Award and Life Star Award. Besides, he has served as a board director with New York Life Insurance Company in Downers Grove, a northside suburb of Chicago.

Sunil Shah’s success in business is equally matched with his contribution to the society around him.  His work as a community leader is highly appreciated and acknowledged.  He is the Founder President of Federation of Indian Associations, an umbrella organization of Indian associations.  He not only founded this body but he has been successfully nurturing it since, by hosting numerous community-oriented activities that include India Day celebrations, Health Care camps, Holy Festivities and showcasing Indian culture at the Bull Games

 He is a Lifetime member and Ambassador of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association and also of Schaumburg Business Association. He is also a Lifetime Member of the Jain Society of Metropolitan Chicago, Gujarati Samaj of Chicago and Gujarati cultural Association. He had a stint in politics too and was a Mayoral candidate 2019for the Village of Schaumburg and is currently serving as Zoning Commissioner with Village of Schaumburg.

Residing in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb for the past last 20 years with his wife Rita Shah, two sons Sahaj and Swapnil, and daughter in law Niki Shah, Sunil Shah and his family members have a passion helping the people around and needy in the community at large. He can be reached at 847-309-4462 and/or by email at [email protected]

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Amazing High School students - https://t.co/c8dtLnF6aa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlexanderWang… https://t.co/7vS8rf3rUQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:19 am

CG Amit Kumar interacts with Indian-American ... - https://t.co/bVQiWlxEfG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hrbepihpOu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:13 am

Australian firm removes 10 Lord Ganesh ... - https://t.co/ieziwHfDhJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/CArsP4odhP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:11 am

Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks - https://t.co/70BOn8FyCU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qjUWVxdKcz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.