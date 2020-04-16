Sunil Shah tops as businessman & community activist

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: A front-ranking Indian community activist, Sunil Shah, has a good number of achievements to his credit over the past few years but his friends and community members at large could point out to two commendable milestones in his cheered career – his association for 25 years with New York Life, easily among the biggest insurance companies in the world, and steady growth in his career coupled with a very healthy and successful married life.

Sunil Shah had announced celebrating both these milestones in his rich life this month but the spread of Corona -19 virus torpedoed the plan. Beseeched by friends and well-wishers he stands determined with huge support from all quarters and announced hosting the event in coming June

Graduating from Mumbai he came to the USA in June 1990 and wading his way through early turbulence in a new environment he felt that he is well suited to be on his own and plunged into the insurance field. His intuition proved right and his business acumen helped him climb the success ladder slowly. Sunil Shah, a Registered Representative NYLIFE Securities LLC, and Financial Services Professional has completed 25 successful years with New York Life Insurance Company from the Greater Chicago General Office.

He is also a life and qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He has received several times National Quality Award, National Sales Achievement Award and Life Star Award. Besides, he has served as a board director with New York Life Insurance Company in Downers Grove, a northside suburb of Chicago.

Sunil Shah’s success in business is equally matched with his contribution to the society around him. His work as a community leader is highly appreciated and acknowledged. He is the Founder President of Federation of Indian Associations, an umbrella organization of Indian associations. He not only founded this body but he has been successfully nurturing it since, by hosting numerous community-oriented activities that include India Day celebrations, Health Care camps, Holy Festivities and showcasing Indian culture at the Bull Games

He is a Lifetime member and Ambassador of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association and also of Schaumburg Business Association. He is also a Lifetime Member of the Jain Society of Metropolitan Chicago, Gujarati Samaj of Chicago and Gujarati cultural Association. He had a stint in politics too and was a Mayoral candidate 2019for the Village of Schaumburg and is currently serving as Zoning Commissioner with Village of Schaumburg.

Residing in Schaumburg, a Chicago suburb for the past last 20 years with his wife Rita Shah, two sons Sahaj and Swapnil, and daughter in law Niki Shah, Sunil Shah and his family members have a passion helping the people around and needy in the community at large. He can be reached at 847-309-4462 and/or by email at [email protected]

