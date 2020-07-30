India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sunni Board sets up trust for building mosque in Ayodhya

Sunni Board sets up trust for building mosque in Ayodhya
July 30
10:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, which will oversee construction of mosque on the land provided by the state government at Dhannipur in Ayodhya.

According to a statement by the board, the trust will have 15 members, including chief trustee Zufar Faruqi, Adnan Farukh Shah, Athar Hussain, Faez Aftab, Mohd Junaid Siddiqui, Sheikh Sauduzzaman, Mohd Rashid, Imran Ahmad and the chief executive officer of the board.

The remaining six members will be co-opted by the trust members, it said. The formation of the trust for construction of mosque, interestingly, comes at a time when the ‘bhumipujan’ of the temple in Ayodhya is barely a week away.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sunni Board sets up trust for building ... - https://t.co/PuDNV2zvUR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/SSEoqdTfWY
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 4:51 am

    5 Rafale jets arrive in ... - https://t.co/sReJG0zgam Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/zAHp4oUWBU
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 10:19 am

    Ahead of triple talaq law ... - https://t.co/316vN50LUG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/PeMzLfVEUz
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 10:15 am

    #Singapore hopes US can stabilise ... - https://t.co/bhIsk0R9w8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/2S82YORwYD
    h J R

    - July 29, 2020, 10:09 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.