Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar felicitated in US

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar felicitated in US
September 19
10:54 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar has been felicitated in the US with a prestigious teaching award for his contributions towards imparting education to the country’s needy students. The Education Excellence Award 2019 was presented to Kumar, 46, by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE) at a function on the occasion of the organisation’s 25th anniversary gala in San Jose, California over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Anand exhorted the strong Indian community living in the USA and across the world to help education become the strongest weapon to fight all the problems of the world. “Making quality education accessible to the masses will make a huge difference to the world by solving the core issues of poverty, unemployment, population explosion, environmental degradation and a lot more,” he said.

“Indians have been doing wonders in different fields across the globe, including the USA, and it would be immensely satisfying for them to give something back to their society. There can be no gift more precious than education,” Anand said at a packed auditorium while receiving applause from a gathering comprising eminent personalities. Anand has been running a highly innovative Super 30 programme for the last 18 years to mentor 30 students free off cost through year-long residential coaching for India’s premier IIT-JEE.

The success rate has been phenomenal, with students from underprivileged sections witnessing a generational change by entering the premiere institutions. Anand said an educated world would be much better placed due to greater understanding and compassion. “Today, the void is getting bigger, which only education can bridge. Give anyone the right opportunity and he or she will excel. It is ultimately the opportunity that matters,” he added.

Anand, who was recently in news for the success of the biopic on his life starring Hrithik Roshan, thanked the FFE for providing scholarships to needy students and lighting the flame of education among the needy. He said the power of education was immense to bring about generational change for the deprived lot, which would ultimately add speed to the nation’s growth story.

“Through my small endeavour of Super 30, I have experienced how the smile of success on the face one first generational learner brings cheers not only for the entire family but triggers hope for the entire community. This is what the world needs and your efforts will trigger hope for millions,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.