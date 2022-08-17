India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) organized a panel discussion (virtual) on “Supply Chain Resilience: Opportunities for India” on Aug. 10, 2022). The webinar was organized as a part of the Consulate’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav fortnight. The event saw the participation of over 70 attendees.

CG Amit Kumar delivered the keynote address providing a snapshot on India-USA strategic relations, and steps being taken by India to strengthen manufacturing and to integrate India with global supply chains. The panel expounded on the opportunities for India to leverage the reconfiguration of Global Value Chains (GVCs) disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent geopolitical developments.

The need for transparent, reliable and resilient supply chains was well recognized in the backdrop of the pandemic and other geopolitical developments, as was the important role that India can play in this regard. Ongoing consultations on supply chain resilience between India and the US, among Quad members, and with other partners was important including with reference to priority sector areas such as semiconductors, pharma and life-sciences, 5-G and telecom, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

The discussions covered issues such as ongoing measures to strengthen the manufacturing sector, PLI Schemes, leveraging digital technologies to drive innovation and efficiencies, exponential growth of start-ups, strengthening the SMEs sector, up-skilling of labor force, adoption of Industry 4.0 tools, reducing logistics costs, and closer coordination among government and industry on policy and regulatory issues.

India which is expected to grow at over 7% this year and poised to become a 5 trillion USD economy later this decade, will increasingly play an important role in global supply chains.

The panelists in today’s discussions were Anil Bhatia, Vice President and MD, Emerson Automation; Ms. Susan Huppertz, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Hohnson Controls; and . Praveen Gosain, Director – Supply Chain, Corning Technologies, India. Atul Dhawan, Chairperson, Deloitte India, moderated the session.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago looks forward to work with all stakeholders in the US Midwest region to strengthen economic and commercial engagement including on strengthening linkages in building Supply Chain resilience.

