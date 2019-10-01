Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Suppressing criticism is a sure fire recipe for policy mistakes: Rajan

Suppressing criticism is a sure fire recipe for policy mistakes: Rajan
October 01
10:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Suppressing criticism is a “sure-fire recipe” for policy mistakes, cautioned former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in a hard-hitting blog arguing that people in authority should tolerate criticism. Rajan also said it is only criticism that prompts government to take period policy course correction.

“If every critic gets a phone call from a government functionary asking them to back off, or gets targeted by the ruling party’s troll army, many will tone down their criticism. The government will then live in a pleasant make-believe environment until the harsh truth can no longer be denied,” Rajan said while recalling the achievements of noted jurist and doyen of liberalism in India Nani Palkhivala. People in the authority, he emphasised, have to tolerate criticism.

“Undoubtedly, some of the criticism, including in the press, is ill-informed, motivated, and descends into ad-hominem personal attacks. I have certainly had my share of those in past jobs. However, suppressing criticism is a sure-fire recipe for policy mistakes,” he said. Rajan, who is currently a professor of finance at the University of Chicago, said constant criticism allows period course correction to policy.

“Governments that suppress public criticism do themselves a gross disservice,” he added. Rajan’s observations come in the backdrop of the Modi government removing Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as they were critical of the government’s policies.

Shamika Ravi, the director of research at Brookings India, and Rathin Roy, the director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, had questioned the government’s decision to borrow funds from overseas markets through the sale of sovereign bonds. Rajan, too, earlier cautioned the government about the consequences of raising funds through overseas sovereign bonds. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.