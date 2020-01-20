Surajkund Mela: Be the part of World’s largest craft fair

Main attractions: Showcase of regional and international crafts and artefact

A splash of colours, rhythm of drum beats and joie-de-vivre merge at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana during the first fortnight of each February.

The curtains go up on the acclaimed annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela which will starts from 2 February 2020, a celebration of Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage.

Occupying a place of pride on the international tourist calendar, more than a million visitors throng the Mela during the fortnight including thousands of foreign tourists.

The Surajkund Mela is unique as it showcases the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and cultural fabric of India, & is the largest crafts fair in the world.

The Mela is organized by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

For the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2020, the state of Himachal Pradesh has been chosen to be the Theme State. At least 20 countries & all the states will be participating in the Mela.

A large number of renowned national and international folk artistes and cultural groups present day performances at both the Chaupals, the open-air theatres, located in the Mela premises. Also, enthralling cultural evening programmes are held at the main Chaupal during each of the Mela evenings.

The Mela is indeed a custodian of the heritage crafts involving the use of traditional skills that are fading away due to cheap machine made imitations, and a special section is earmarked for showcasing of these heritage crafts.

The multi-cuisine food court provides ethnic cuisines from all over the world, which are immensely popular with visitors. There are designated places for amusement, adventure sports and joy rides to make it a must-visit event for the young. In 2013, the fair was upgraded to an international level. In 2015, a record number of 20 countries participated in the Mela and Lebanon was the Partner Nation and Chhattisgarh, the Theme State.

The Mela celebrates the unique diversity of Indian traditions and culture in an ambience, created to represent the ethos of rural India. Surajkund International Crafts Mela showcases some of the most exquisite handlooms and handicrafts of India. Handmade fabrics soaked in ethnic colours make an eye-catching display for the visitors.

In 2014, over 15 countries from European & African continents participated in the Mela, including SAARC nations. In the upcoming Surajkund International Crafts Mela, across 20 countries are expected to attend.

HOW TO REACH?

By Air: The nearest airport is at Delhi. Surajkund is a 35-minute drive from the Indira Gandhi International airport and 25 kilometres from Palam airport.

By Rail: Delhi is the nearest railway junction. Faridabad and Gurgaon are both linked to Delhi via railway lines. From each of these stations, one can travel to Surajkund by car/cab or tourist coach.

By Road: Surajkund is well-connected to Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad by metalled road approachable by one’s own or hired conveyance.

Venue: Surajkund, Faridabad

Date: 2 February 2020 to 16 February 2020

