Surge in OTT platform subscriptions during India lockdown: Survey

May 20
16:07 2020
BENGALURU: There has been a definitive surge in Indians taking new subscriptions of various content streaming services and according to a new survey that came out on Wednesday, more than 75 percent of Indians have purchased new subscriptions for over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the lockdown period.

The survey from market research and analysis firm Velocity MR with a small sample size of 3,000 respondents found that 73 percent of people stated watching Hotstar and YouTube, while Amazon Prime and Netflix saw an increase in subscription with 67 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

Social media apps such as WhatsApp (92 percent), YouTube (84 percent), and Facebook (80 percent) also saw a surge in usage during the lockdown.

“As no new daily soaps are being aired during the lockdown, 80 percent preferred watching movies followed by National News (65 percent),” Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Velocity MR, said in a statement.

The findings showed that more than 80 percent of respondents use WhatsApp for video conferencing, thus, making it the top video conferencing app used during the lockdown. Skype is majorly used by salaried individuals (41 percent).

With more free time due to the lockdown, 52 percent of people found it as an opportunity to upgrade skills and enroll in online courses.

E-learning companies also saw a rise, with Byju’s enrolling students at 33 percent, followed by Unacademy (28 percent) and Udemy (28 percent), said the survey.

