India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Surge of COVID-19 cases in US causes testing delays

Surge of COVID-19 cases in US causes testing delays
July 14
10:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the US has resulted in delays in processing and delivering test results, a leading American diagnostic service company said.

On Monday, Quest Diagnostics, one of the companies performing a significant amount of COVID-19 testing in the US, said the average time to get test results back is now “seven or more days” for everyone except the highest-priority patients, meaning people who are hospitalized or symptomatic health care workers, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Despite our rapid scaling up of capacity, soaring demand for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests across the US is slowing the time in which we can provide test results,” the company said in a statement. “We attribute this demand primarily to the rapid, continuing spread of COVID-19 infections across the nation but particularly in the South, Southwest and West regions of the country,” it added.

The company is able to perform up to 125,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day, almost double its capacity two months ago, and expects to have the capacity for a 150,000 tests a day by the end of July.

“Despite that dramatic increase, demand for testing is increasing even faster. As a result, our average turnaround time for reporting test results is slightly more than one day for our priority 1 patients. “However, our average turnaround time for all other populations is 7 or more days,” said the company. The development comes as the US currently accounts for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,363,056 and 135,605, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | UK decides to stop Chinese firm Huawei equipment being used in their 5G network. https://t.co/kR55qfU2oE
    h J R

    - July 14, 2020, 12:22 pm

    US strengthening Indo-Pacific policies against ... - https://t.co/JPNdcNWOsy Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Pl0Z3oY9HB
    h J R

    - July 14, 2020, 8:36 am

    India, #China talk disengagement at Pangong Lake, Depsang - https://t.co/JHpwfjBQMv Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/GBU6sy3JNK
    h J R

    - July 14, 2020, 8:26 am

    GenNext leaders leaving ... - https://t.co/PxyqeCAiUw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/x4O28P7uHc
    h J R

    - July 14, 2020, 8:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.