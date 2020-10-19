India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sushant case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s S African girlfriend

Sushant case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s S African girlfriend
October 19
11:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In another major development in a drug case related to death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

According to NCB officials privy to the probe, the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades. The NCB official alleged that Agisilaos, a South African national, was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant’s case.

He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody. Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others. Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case.

The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case. The NCB has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of Enforcement Directorate after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Your weekly Future: 16th to 23rd ... - https://t.co/S79cbCw5su Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 11:35 am

    US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace processÂ  - https://t.co/UiSEMVVy6X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanPeaceProcess #Afghanistan #AfghanistanGovt #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #AsrafGhani #PeaceTalksAfghan #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:07 am

    #Japan, #Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, ... - https://t.co/QSKrmflWkG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrump #Hanoi #JapanEmperor #JapanVietnamTies #JapaneseCurrency #JapanesePMVisitsVietnam #JapnesePeople #PrimeMinisterYoshihideSuga #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:05 am

    @rkjapra: Vote for my dear friend Ritesh Tandon for Congress in CA17 Tandon will make sure we and our generations will continue realizing American Dream, we remain safe and secure with Law and Order & our children continue getting access to best Education by defeating Proposition 16 https://t.co/6vOTswdd19
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 6:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.