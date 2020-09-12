India Post News Paper

Sushant death not a poll issue in Bihar, says Fadnavis

September 12
10:01 2020
PATNA: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is not a poll issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections but the BJP wants a fair investigation and justice to his family.

In Patna on Monday along with BJP President J.P. Nadda, he also said that the destruction of actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai was “politically motivated”.

“The act of the Maharashtra government looked like it was taking revenge with Kangana for her vocal approach post the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such things have not happened in the history of Maharashtra,” he said.

Fadnavis, who is in charge of the Bihar Assembly election for the BJP, stressed that the National Democratic Alliance is united in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and expressed confidence that the rift between the Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party will be sorted out soon.

“Every political party has its own ideology and ambition. They are different from each other on ideological fronts but they are united under the umbrella of the NDA. The LJP is not going anywhere. Despite the LJP having some differences with the JD-U, it will fight as a coalition partner,” he said.

“Our Prime Minister has given a vision of self-dependent India and the NDA government has moved on in direction of a self-dependent Bihar,” he added.

