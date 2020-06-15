Sushant Singh Rajput: B’Town condolences continue coming in

MUMBAI: Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

Among those who took to social media later on Sunday to express condolences was Salman Khan. “U will be missed … #RIPSushant,” wrote the superstar in a short message conveying his grief.

Sushant’s co-stars and director from his debut film “Kai Po Che” (2013) also took to social media to express grief. “This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother,” wrote Rajkummar Rao.

Amit Sadh, who also starred in the film, tweeted: “I am sorry… I did not come to your rescue… Will regret all my life for not reaching out! Right now very sad but will cherish the time we shared filming Kai po che…Rest in peace bhai.”

“Kai Po Che” director Abhishek Kapoor wrote: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, shoes loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I’m going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar.”

Neeraj Pandey, who directed Sushant in the blockbuster “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, recalled an incident while expressing his sorrow.

“One day Sushant dropped in at the office and as I opened my arms for our customary hug, he surprised me by bending and touching my feet.

â€˜Ab ye kya nautanki hai?’

â€˜Sir dil kiya aur aaj se jab bhi miloonga, yahi hoga.’

â€˜Khush raho.’

And since then he kept dropping in and every time he used to reach out, I used to stop him and say, â€˜khush raho.’

Obviously, it didn’t work.

RIP Sushant. You are a favourite. Will always be. And let me try once again. Jahan bhi ho… khush raho,” wrote Neeraj Pandey.

Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Sushant’s co-stars in the 2013 release, “Shudh Desi Romance” also took to social media to share their emotions.

“Sush I will miss you buds,” wrote Parineeti.

“It’s heartbreaking. Lots of love.. RIP

Young actress Sara Ali Khan did not have words to express her grief. She just posted emojis of love, broken heart and tears.

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ai Khan shared their condolences on Sushant’s death on the actress’s Instagram account. “This is such terrible news. Praying you find peace Sushant. Strength to his family. Saif and Kareena,” they wrote.

Among industry colleagues who expressed condolences was Sonu Sood. “Today we lost a friend, a colleague & this loss is irreparable. I request my friends from the media not to sensationalise this, I request everyone not to share images. A boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much has left us forever. Let him go in peace,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, for all those who have reacted with disbelief over the news, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had an angry retort: “Shut up that you can’t believe it.”

Earlier in the day, as reported by IANS, several of Sushant’s Bollywood colleagues expressed grief. They include Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithtik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker and Riteish Deshmukh, besides Sushant’s co-stars including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kiara Advani. Filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor also expressed condolences over his shocking death.

Comments

comments