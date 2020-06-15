Sushant Singh Rajput death: Deepika highlights ‘importance of reaching out’

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer “Raabta” in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to “reach out” in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise on Sunday morning.

In an Instagram post she wrote on Sunday, Deepika stressed on the importance of reaching out. She reminded that it was important to talk, communicate and seek help.

“As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she wrote in the post.

Deepika has been working consistently to help people suffering from depression over the past few years. As reported earlier by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. News of Sushant’s demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian’s death.

The actor Sushant is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 release, â€˜MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 release, “Kai Po Che”, and was seen in films like “Chhichhore”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi”, “Raabta”, “Kedarnath” and “Shudh Desi Romance”.

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with “Pavitra Rishta”, which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He worked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.

Sushant was currently working in Mukesh Chhabra’s “Dil Bechara”, but shooting of the film got stalled owing to the nationwide lockdown.

