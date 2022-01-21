India Post News Paper

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 36th birth anniversary: Sister Shweta pens an emotional post

January 21
14:35 2022
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day.

On his 36th birth anniversary today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, saying the late actor’s legacy will always live on. She also shared a video featuring major highlights and emotional moments of Sushant’s life.

“My God!What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job,” she captioned the post.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. (ANI) 

