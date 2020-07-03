India Post News Paper

Sushant suicide: Bhansali’s statement to be recorded on July 6 

July 03
10:45 2020
MUMBAI: The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday.

Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. 

The Bandra police have summoned the ace Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.

