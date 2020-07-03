Sushant suicide: Bhansali’s statement to be recorded on July 6 MUMBAI: The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday. Bhansali...

PM reaches Ladakh on a surprise visit NEW DELHI: Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin...

FIA – Chicago Celebrates 6th International Yoga Day Richa Chand CHICAGO: The Federation Of Indian Associations (FIA) in league with Chicago Indian Consulate celebrated 6th International Yoga Day 2020, offered as a Virtual Event, on Friday, June 19,...

Global Fashion Designer Anita Dongre’s First-Ever Virtual Trunk Show, July 4 Weekend India Post News Service NEW YORK: Pivoting during the pandemic, House of Anita Dongre, best known for its supreme craftsmanship of Indian textiles through designs created by female village artisans...

Peaceful demonstration outside Chinese Embassy Madhu Patel CHICAGO: A well-knit group of inspired Indian Americans from across Chicagoland and neighboring State of Indiana demonstrated in front of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago on Thursday,...

“Live Nation” nightclub demeaning Hindu-Buddhist-Jain statues India Post News Service CHICAGO: In a remarkable interfaith gesture, Christian-Hindu-Buddhist-Jewish-Jain religious leaders have jointly urged Beverly Hills (California) headquartered Live Nation Entertainment to remove sacred Hindu-Buddhist-Jain icons from its Foundation Room...

Desi Producer’s Hollywood flick released in OTT platform PRAKASH M SWAMY CHENNAI: Cinedigm Corp has released Kyyba Films’ DEVIL’S NIGHT: DAWN OF THE NAIN ROUGE on DVD and digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, FandangoNow, VUDU and more. Produced...

Virtual Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital with Hindi meanings Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois and SWERA (Sikh Women Era) organization are starting an eight-week Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital from Sunday, July 5 to Sunday, August 23, 2020...

Asian Indians desire a one-stop-shop solution to streamline financial needs India Post News Service SPRINGFIELD, Mass.: At a time when things are changing quickly and the future looks uncertain, protecting loved ones is the highest priority. Whether it means understanding...

Naperville Panel Discussion 2020-Census Complete Count Committee Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: A Panel Discussion in Naperville (a Chicago suburb) was held on June 25 with representatives from the local, State and Federal Government, US Census Bureau and Naperville...

‘Recipe for Change’ virtual Gala by Akshaya Patra Foundation USA India Post News Service COLUMBUS, OHIO: The Akshaya Patra Foundation held its Virtual Gala called ‘Recipe for Change’ with Boman Irani, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Vinita Bali on Saturday, June...

Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs and Heroes Geetha Patil BOSTON: Indian American Community of Greater Boston, MA organized a virtual meeting program, ‘Tribute and Contribute to Our Galwan Valley Martyrs and Heroes’ to honor their courage and...

Advocate Mayra Alvarez: Kids Could Go Hungry If There’s A Census Undercount School lunch programs – an essential lifeline during the pandemic — are going broke, and a 2020 Census undercount will damage them even more, says children´s advocate Mayra Alvarez. Pilar...

Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) Releases Survey Results on COVID-19 Impact on Indo-American Community India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) released the results of an extensive survey conducted in a three week period to measure the...

The new Visa order impacts whom? India Post News Service Washington DC: President Donald Trump’s New Executive Order would be impacting all those Applying for H, L, J Visas – It does not Impact to Employees...

Spotting and avoiding scams targeting diverse communities in Indiana Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The coronavirus pandemic is affecting millions of Americans, and not just in the physical sense. In America, it’s estimated there are 14,000 coronavirus-related cyberattacks...

Strategies for Keeping Immigrant Families Healthy and Safe Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The worldwide toll is continuing to rise, with over 10 million confirmed cases. The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than...

Suspending work visas could hurt economic recovery Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: Indian Americas across the country took strong exception to the Trump Administration suspending new H-1B and other visas for immigrant workers seeking to enter the United States...

TAMING THE DRAGON India bans 59 Chinese Apps, Cancels major Infrastructure project New Delhi & Patna: India has banned 59 Apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they...