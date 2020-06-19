India Post News Paper

Sushant's 'Byomkesh Bakshy' co-star Swastika: Why write fake RIPs?

Sushant’s ‘Byomkesh Bakshy’ co-star Swastika: Why write fake RIPs?
June 19
11:32 2020
KOLKATA: Bengali star Swastika Mukherjee, who featured with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2015 release “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, has reacted with “disgust” at the “fake RIPs” being written for the late actor.

“I am never going to recover from this disgust. Never. Ever. Ever. The disgust that the media, social media and agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at us. Why write fake RIPs ? We didn’t even allow the man to do that. He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I’ll remember this happy you. Today and always,” Swastika wrote on Facebook.

The actress also shared a photo with Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, the late actor’s co-star in his forthcoming film, “Dil Bechara”. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death.

