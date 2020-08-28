India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sushant’s sister to Rhea: You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish my brother’s image

Sushant’s sister to Rhea: You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish my brother’s image
August 28
10:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, severely criticised Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday, over an interview the latter gave the day before. Shweta’s contention is that her late brother’s girlfriend Rhea has tarnish his image on national media with all that she said.

“You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” Shweta Singh Kirti posted from her unverified Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, Shweta demanded that Rhea should be arrested for allegedly drugging Sushant without his consent and manipulating his mind.

“I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists… what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow,” Shweta tweeted.

In another tweet, Shweta took a dig at Rhea for allegedly claiming in the television interview that Sushant’s sisters did not care for their brother.

“As Rhea mentioned in her interview, We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus,” wrote Shweta attaching a copy of her flight’s e-ticket along with the tweet as evidence.

Shweta also alleged in another tweet that even after flying down to India, she didn’t get to meet her brother Sushant because by that time he had left Chandigarh due to continuous calls from Rhea.

“The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.”

In a video that went viral on Thursday, Sushant’s father KK Singh openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty had been administering poison to his son for long, and is his murderer. Sushant’s death is being currently investigated by the CBI.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it affect India if Pakistan gets Latest Chinese Naval Ships?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India will have 'approved' ... - https://t.co/6zgH8WKiPU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/t6ur7cnqng
    h J R

    - August 28, 2020, 5:58 am

    Political war over ... - https://t.co/D0eVRTazFV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmaNirbharBharat… https://t.co/U2mOKajmlP
    h J R

    - August 28, 2020, 5:52 am

    Air India bars jeans and ... - https://t.co/5xO6DqxqiI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndiaDubai… https://t.co/UjP5lpTuEM
    h J R

    - August 28, 2020, 5:14 am

    Lowest possibility of Covid-19 infection ... - https://t.co/lLiNukQ1Z2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/BUrYhZTiZX
    h J R

    - August 28, 2020, 5:11 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.