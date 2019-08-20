Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sushil earns World Championship ticket with a win over gritty Jitender

Sushil earns World Championship ticket with a win over gritty Jitender
August 20
16:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Struggling star Sushil Kumar sealed his berth in the India squad for the World Championship pipping a spirited Jitender Kumar 4-2 in a bitterly-fought 74 kg final here on Tuesday. The consistent attacks from both the wrestlers in the fast-paced final bout had the fans on the edge of their seats as close to 1500 gathered at IGI stadium to watch their favourite star in action. Sushil opened up a 4-0 lead in the first period and ended up causing an eye-injury to Jitender early in the second period.

Sushil, whose return to the mat after a year at an event Belarus met with a disappointing end, apologised immediately. Later, another attacking move from Sushil had Jitender wincing in pain as he suffered an elbow injury. Nevertheless, Jitender did not give up and thrice he had got hold of Sushil’s right leg but lack of proper grip meant that he could not convert it into points.

Sushil was feeling the heat and it was obvious that the two medical breaks he took were a ploy to catch some breath. With two push-out points, Jitender reduced the margin of defeat. It still is not over for Jitender as the Federation has given him the option to book a World Championship berth in 79kg by challenging today’s winner Virdev Gulia. “Everyone saw how he (Sushil) fought. I was just doing wrestling and he was … I had trouble seeing after that eye injury. I had prepared well. He was also taking unnecessary breaks,” alleged Jitender, his left eye still red-shot and elbow wrapped tightly.

“In a day or two, I should be fit. I will try to make it to the squad in 79kg,” he added. His coach Jaiveer accused Sushil of indulging in unfair practices.

“He did it on purpose. He has been doing it for years. He employed the same tactics in the 2012 Olympics. It was definitely deliberate. The referees were also handed in glove. They don’t want any other win against Sushil,” alleged Jaiveer. Sushil, India’s only individual double Olympic medallist, though outrightly rejected the charge. “It was not done deliberately. He is like my younger brother. It was a good fight and if such bouts are fought consistently, the country will see good results,” said Sushil.

“My style is not rough. My style is to win by technical superiority or pin the opponent. Today the instruction from the coaches was to just win the bout. It’s an art to win wrestling bouts. I wish to Jitender all the best. He respects me and even touches my feet whenever we meet,” he said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also backed Sushil. “It was not rough. When Vinesh Phogat suffered a broken knee, was her opponent rough? It happens in wrestling. No wrestlers comes with hands tied on the wrestling mat,” said Singh.

When asked if it was fair on Gulia to be asked to fight again despite winning the trials today, WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said, “This is not to favour any one particular wrestler. We want to send a strong team. Jitender is an excellent wrestler and should be given a chance to go to World Championships.”

Rahul Aware (61kg), Karan (70kg), Praveen (92kg) and Viderv Gulia (79kg) won trials in non-Olympic divisions. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.