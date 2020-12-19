Suvendu joins Amit Shah’s mega rally KOLKATA: Dissident Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s mega rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari...

Australia win 1st Test after shooting India out for 36 ADELAIDE: Australia scored a sensational eight-wicket victory against India the first Test, a day-night affair, to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series at the Adelaide Oval. After their...

Barack Obama shares list of favourite films, TV shows of 2020 WASHINGTON: Former American President Barack Obama on Friday (local time) said that he spent this year binging on TV shows and watching movies due to the pandemic and shared a...

5 years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’: Priyanka Chopra recalls glorious experience playing Kashi NEW DELHI: As her superhit film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ clocked in five years on Friday, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the “glorious experience” of playing the role...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being WASHINGTON: Social holidays improve holiday makers’ overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new...

Ind vs Aus: Visitors record their lowest score in Test cricket ADELAIDE: Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise...

Trump speaks with Macron to wish him speedy recovery WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron wished him a speedy recovery after the latter was infected with the novel coronavirus, White...

Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs ADELAIDE: Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Saturday became the third-fastest Indian player to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game. Agarwal achieved the feat against Australia on day...

Beijing’s Australian coal ban backfires, industrial units fail to fulfil overseas orders BEIJING: Beijing’s week-old ban imposed on Australian coal by Commerce Ministry backfired as the industrial parks are facing sudden blackouts resulting into non-fulfilment of the overseas orders thereby eating into...

‘Guardians’: US Space Force announces new name for its members WASHINGTON: The United States Space Force on Friday (local time) announced that its space professionals will be known as ‘Guardians’. “Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions...

US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (local time) lauded the recently signed agreements by India and Bangladesh to advance ties between their people and countries. In a tweet, the State Department...

US FDA authorises Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use WASHINGTON: The United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) on Friday (local time) has authorised Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for people aged 18 years and above. According to...

India’s COVID-19 count crosses 1-crore mark NEW DELHI: With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to...

Hopeful UK accepts early harvest proposition of India: Minister NEW DELHI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is hopeful that an early harvest proposition of India, within the framework of a larger Free Trade Agreement, will be accepted by the UK....

Make or break moment for Indians in US Green Card queue as stimulus bill nears closure NEW YORK: It’s a make or break moment for Indians stuck in decades-long lines for US permanent residency. Congressional negotiators are on the cusp of sealing a long delayed Covid-19...

Indian origin man killed in Chicago airport accident NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man has been killed in an accident involving airport equipment in Chicago, according to news reports. Jijo George, 35, whose family is from Kerala, was crushed to...

Top ministers including Shah, Nirmala, Tomar meet over farm issue NEW DELHI: A high-level meeting of the government and office bearers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party members was held at the BJP headquarters here in view of the farmers...

Day 23 of farmers’ stir: Union leaders to seek legal opinion NEW DELHI: The farmers’ agitation continued on the 23rd day on Friday and their unions were busy chalking out strategies to intensify the protest. As the issue is now in...

Trinamool loses 3 MLAs in a row: Now Silbhadra Dutta resigns KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned just hours before Jitendra Tiwari from the party, the trend continued on Friday as another legislator from Mamata Banerjee’s party...