SW Delhi withdraws order revoking home isolation of COVID cases above 60

SW Delhi withdraws order revoking home isolation of COVID cases above 60
September 28
11:33 2020
NEW DELHI: Days after issuing the order to revoke home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases which either age above 60 or suffer from comorbidities, the district administration of Southwest (SW) Delhi has now withdrawn it with immediate effect on Sunday.

“Order no. ADM/Sw/Misc/2020-21/42829/ dated 21.9.2020 issued by this office is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect and guidelines in this regard to home isolation as issued by DGHS from time to time shall be followed by all medical officers in South West district,” the latest order read.

Earlier, the district administration of SW Delhi, in its order dated September 21, had stated all sub-divisional magistrates (SDM), medical officers and local police to ensure admission of COVID patients from the area ageing above 60 or having co-morbid condition into COVID Care Centres.

“It has been desired that all COVID positive cases which are either above sixty plus of the age or having comorbidities shall be mandatorily shifted to COVID Care Centres,” the order had stated. The order was issued by Southwest Delhi Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Dahiya.

The order directed all SDMs of the district, medical officer in charge (MOIC) and local police to ensure the compliance of the directions. “Non-compliance of the order shall be viewed seriously,” it had cautioned. The order copy also stated that it was issued with the prior approval from Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh.

