Swiggy V/S Zomato: is one better than the other?

The 21st century demands the incorporation of high technology into the daily lives of individuals. We are living at a time where we get the best services right from clothes to food, at our very own doorstep. Today, however busy one is, they are simply a few clicks away from the food of their choice. Two main companies – Swiggy and Zomato, have emerged as the major players in this scenario.

Both the applications have gained immense popularity owing to their game-changing offers and discounts on every purchase, make food affordable for people. All that one needs to do is, check the best Swiggy coupon code today or look into the excellent deals offered by Zomato before ordering. In order to decide if one of the food applications is better than the other, let us take a look at a few points.

Coupons and offers

One cannot beat the offers and coupon codes provided by both Swiggy and Zomato. Especially with their tie-ups with some excellent cashback websites like CashKaro, one can simply get their food in highly discounted prices. However, the discounts provided by Swiggy upon paying with the CashKaro wallet is better than Zomato. People can get 50% off on their first CashKaro transaction on Swiggy while they can only get 20% off on Zomato for the same.

Other charges

For ordering the food, people have to pay some other charges associated with the food order. These include restaurant charges, packing charges, delivery charges etc. While in Zomato, people have to pay all of these charges as and when applicable, Swiggy offers a big opportunity to get rid of such charges. This is possible by its Swiggy Super feature, according to which people simply have to join the membership of Swiggy Super by paying a fixed amount. Following this, one can enjoy their meals without the payment of such charges.

Delivery executives

The delivery executives, who are the foundation of these companies, have a different system of operation. Swiggy is known to offer several attractive payment incentives, medical facilities etc. which is not offered by Zomato. However, Zomato also includes the option of people to directly gives tips to their delivery executives and also provides several incentives to them.

Use Websites Like CashKaro, Cashmint & Muftkagyaan for the best discounts and offers –

For more attractive offers and better deals than the ones offered by Swiggy and Zomato, people must use one of India’s largest coupon website, CashKaro, that provides some amazing cashback offers. In order to use CashKaro, one simply needs to sign up on the website using their valid email ID or by their Facebook account. One can then simply access any offers, the cashback for will be credited in the CashKaro Wallet. Once, an amount of Rs 250 or above is collected, people can transfer the amount into their bank accounts or convert them in gift cards for online shopping websites like Amazon.

Comments

comments