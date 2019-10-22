Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Swiggy V/S Zomato: is one better than the other?

Swiggy V/S Zomato: is one better than the other?
October 22
14:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The 21st century demands the incorporation of high technology into the daily lives of individuals. We are living at a time where we get the best services right from clothes to food, at our very own doorstep. Today, however busy one is, they are simply a few clicks away from the food of their choice. Two main companies – Swiggy and Zomato, have emerged as the major players in this scenario. 

Both the applications have gained immense popularity owing to their game-changing offers and discounts on every purchase, make food affordable for people. All that one needs to do is, check the best Swiggy coupon code today or look into the excellent deals offered by Zomato before ordering. In order to decide if one of the food applications is better than the other, let us take a look at a few points.

  • Coupons and offers

One cannot beat the offers and coupon codes provided by both Swiggy and Zomato. Especially with their tie-ups with some excellent cashback websites like CashKaro, one can simply get their food in highly discounted prices. However, the discounts provided by Swiggy upon paying with the CashKaro wallet is better than Zomato. People can get 50% off on their first CashKaro transaction on Swiggy while they can only get 20% off on Zomato for the same.

  • Other charges 

For ordering the food, people have to pay some other charges associated with the food order. These include restaurant charges, packing charges, delivery charges etc. While in Zomato, people have to pay all of these charges as and when applicable, Swiggy offers a big opportunity to get rid of such charges. This is possible by its Swiggy Super feature, according to which people simply have to join the membership of Swiggy Super by paying a fixed amount. Following this, one can enjoy their meals without the payment of such charges. 

  • Delivery executives 

The delivery executives, who are the foundation of these companies, have a different system of operation. Swiggy is known to offer several attractive payment incentives, medical facilities etc. which is not offered by Zomato. However, Zomato also includes the option of people to directly gives tips to their delivery executives and also provides several incentives to them.

Use Websites Like CashKaro, Cashmint & Muftkagyaan for the best discounts and offers – 

For more attractive offers and better deals than the ones offered by Swiggy and Zomato, people must use one of India’s largest coupon website, CashKaro, that provides some amazing cashback offers. In order to use CashKaro, one simply needs to sign up on the website using their valid email ID or by their Facebook account. One can then simply access any offers, the cashback for will be credited in the CashKaro Wallet. Once, an amount of Rs 250 or above is collected, people can transfer the amount into their bank accounts or convert them in gift cards for online shopping websites like Amazon.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Hotel Mumbai' taught me to value humanity above all: Anupam Kher - https://t.co/6MVlNYke7D Get your news featured… https://t.co/HWNxv1qAtA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 11:10 am

RT @AdityaRajKaul: Songs of freedom reverberate in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the eve of Pakistan Army’s propaganda tour for handfu…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 10:58 am

Guv hits out at separatists and mainstream leaders, says none of them lost their own to terrorism -… https://t.co/dQ8aVOimqw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 10:47 am

Indian-Canadian politician set to emerge as 'kingmaker' as Trudeau poised to form minority govt -… https://t.co/ifnOtvuMv9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 10:33 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.