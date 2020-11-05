India Post News Paper

Sydney University to “seriously” look into article ridiculing Hinduism 
November 05
14:15 2020
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: The University of Sydney (USYD) has assured Indian Diaspora that it will  “seriously” look into an article in its student newspaper “HoniSoit” after Hindus protested calling it “unnecessarily disparaging and trivializing Hinduism”. 

Dr. Michael Spence, Vice-Chancellor & Principal of USYD, in an email to Rajan Zed who spearheaded the protest,  said  that :he appreciate “ this article has caused you distress and has potentially upset other members of the Hindu community…Any form of religious vilification or discrimination – language, imagery or behavior – is unacceptable on our campuses, and I want to reassure you that the University will consider this matter seriously…I have referred your complaint to the University Registrar and Academic Director, Professor Peter McCallum. The Student Affairs Unit will keep you informed about the progress of this complaint… 

Rajan is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism and he thanked USYD and Dr. Spence for understanding the concerns of the community for the article that obviously belittles Hinduism, world’s oldest and third largest religion with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought. 

An unwarranted and twisted misstatement, caricaturing and misrepresenting a religion revered by many coming out of a public educational institution; was shocking for the peaceful Hindu community; he argued

USYD and its Student’s Representative Councilshould be better off re-evaluating its systems and procedures for “HoniSoit” editors for cultural in the future.  

This article, dated October 22, in the Culture section of “HoniSoit”, described Hinduism as a 200-year-old invention. Weekly “HoniSoit” claims “Quality student journalism since 1929”, boasts itself as the “most vibrant and prestigious student publication in Australia” and seeks to be “counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media”. 

