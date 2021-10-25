T20 WC won’t be easier just because Pakistan defeated India: Babar Azam

DUBAI: Pakistan might have won the match against India but skipper Babar Azam feels the win doesn’t make the ongoing T20 World Cup journey easier for his side.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“It won’t get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we’re taking it one match at a time, and there’s a long way to go in the tournament. We prepared well, and just kept the history out of our mind,” Babar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

“We needed quality practice, and warm-up matches, and even our domestic tournament and those games gave us a lot of confidence,” he added.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn’t give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

“This was the team’s effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results,” said Babar.

“We, the openers, kept it simple and built a partnership and because the wicket was getting better so we just wanted to keep batting till the end, which we did,” he added.

Before this game, Pakistan had failed to beat India in the history of the men’s World Cup but the Babar-led side came out with flying colours on Sunday on the back of some sensational performance after Shaheen Shah Afridi’s show with the ball. (ANI)

