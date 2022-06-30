India Post News Paper

Taapsee Pannu leads the Women in Blue in new song ‘Fateh’

June 30
09:59 2022
MUMBAI: The first song of Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is out. The song titled ‘Fateh’ was released on Tuesday and shows the actor leading the women in blue.

The peppy song that makes for a perfect motivational anthem starts with a stadium full of Indian cricket fans cheering for the women’s cricket team and shows Taapsee in a never seen avatar! It revolves around the training of these girls, and the blood and sweat they put into the game.
Earlier in the day, Taapsee shared the video of the song on Instagram and Twitter and wrote, “Presenting the perfect walk-out track for all our game-changers!

#Fateh out now! Composed by Salvage Audio Collective and Charan, Romy and Charan have lent their voice to the song. In the movie, Taapsee will be seen in a fierce avatar as she steps into the shoes of former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj. The trailer of the film was released last week.

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022. ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a rousing story of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI.

This is the second time that Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a sportsperson for the second time in her career. Earlier the actor portrayed the role of a runner in ‘Rashmi Rocket‘. (ANI)

