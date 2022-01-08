India Post News Paper

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to release on Netflix on February 4

January 08
11:43 2022
MUMBAI: February 2022 will surely start on a great note for actor Taapsee Pannu’s fans as her film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is scheduled to hit Netflix next month.

On Saturday, Taapsee took to Instagram and informed fans that ‘Looop Lapeta’, which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, will release on February 4.
“Hey jholer @tahirrajbhasin to yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega ! Can Savi save him this time ? You will know soon. Get ready for L000p Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix,” she wrote.

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, ‘Looop Lapeta’ is touted as an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend Savi (played by Taapsee) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir).

“I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it,” Taapsee said.

Tahir also opened up about his character.

“I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer,” he shared.

‘Looop Lapeta’ is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. (ANI) 

ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodLooop LapetamoviesNetflixRashmi RocketTahir Raj BhasinTapsee PannuZee5
