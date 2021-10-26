India Post News Paper

Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill celebrate 25 years of ‘Maachis’

October 26
10:28 2021
MUMBAI: It’s been 25 years since Gulzar-helmed ‘Maachis’ released in theatres, and to date, the film enjoys cult status due it socio-political undertones, timeless songs and powerful performances.

Jimmy Sheirgill, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others featured in ‘Maachis’, which revolved around the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s.
The film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The hit film also helped Tabu win her first National Film Award.

Not many know that filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also contributed to the film. He had worked on the promo of ‘Maachis’. As film clocked a silver jubilee on October 25, Mehta took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.Â He wrote, “The film that changed so many lives. Including mine, 25 years.”

Tabu, too, became nostalgic. She shared Mehta’s post on her Instagram Story.Â Jimmy also marked the occasion by sharing fans’ special messages on his Instagram account. ‘Maachis’ was Jimmy’s debut film in Bollywood. (ANI)

