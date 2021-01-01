India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Taiwan confirms second coronavirus variant case

Taiwan confirms second coronavirus variant case
January 01
11:05 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TAIWAN: Taiwan has confirmed the second case infected with a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the island’s epidemic monitoring agency.

The patient, a Taiwan resident in his 20s returning from Britain on December 22, began to have a fever and muscle ache on December 26 and tested positive for Covid-19 on December 28, the agency said at a press conference Thursday.

The first such case, confirmed on Wednesday, had also been to Britain for study and returned to Taiwan on December 27.

They were identified after the epidemic control agency analyzed samples of Covid-19 from 21 patients who travelled from Europe and the United States and had a high level of virus, the agency said.

The agency also announced that two people tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday, one from Britain and the other from India. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan had risen to 799 as of Thursday. Among them, seven died, 671 had recovered and 121 remained hospitalized, according to the agency. (ANI/Xinhua) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'On to next one without you': Irrfan Khan's son ... - https://t.co/vxxg4eh0kR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #BabilKhan #BabilKhanInstagram #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #FathersonBond #Hollywood #IrrfanKhan #IrrfanKhanMovies #IshiKapoor
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:04 am

    NZ vs Pak: Hoping for even better performances ... - https://t.co/SrlhEnjknY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #FawadAlamTest #IndianPremierLeague #IPL #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:01 am

    WHO issues Emergency Use ... - https://t.co/xaeA3UpMMM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BioNTechCOVID19Vaccine #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:45 am

    @timesofindia: Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31; Indian IT professionals to be hit https://t.co/lw3RiPyU8B via @TOIBusiness
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:42 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.