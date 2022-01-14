India Post News Paper

Taiwan finds remains of crashed F-16 jet’s pilot

January 14
10:28 2022
TAIWAN: Taiwan’s search and rescue teams have found what are believed to be the remains of the pilot who was flying the F-16V fighter jet of the country’s Air Force that crashed off the nation’s southwest coast on Tuesday, reported local media.

The 27-year-old Captain Chen Yi’s suspected human remains were found at around 4 pm near Dongshi Township in Chiayi County, reported Focus Taiwan citing the Taiwanese military.
The remains will be analysed on Friday and the findings will be released later in the day, according to Chiayi District prosecutors.

On Wednesday morning, rescuers had found debris belonging to the missing Air Force F-16V fighter but there were no signs of its pilot. Taiwan military’s UH-60M helicopter first spotted debris from the aircraft tires, at around 10:48 am Wednesday.

The F-16 aircraft vanished off the radar on Tuesday during a routine training mission in Taiwan. The Taiwanese air force had launched a search-and-rescue operation to find the jet which had taken off from the Chiayi Air Base at 2:55 pm [06:55GMT]. (ANI)

Tags
Air Force F-16V fighterAir Force TaiwanChinese TaipieCrashed F16 TaiwanF16 JETJoe BidenTaian Air ForceTaipieTaiwanUS Taiwan RelationsUS Taiwan TiesUSAWhite Houseworld
