India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Taiwan welcomes visit from Japanese politicians amid heightened tensions with China

Taiwan welcomes visit from Japanese politicians amid heightened tensions with China
August 20
11:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TAIWAN: Amid heightened tensions with China, post the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island, Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the upcoming visit of Japanese politicians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday welcomed Furuya Keiji, Chairman of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, and the council’s secretary general, Kihara Minoru’s upcoming visit to Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.
The two Liberal Democratic Party politicians will be in Taiwan from August 22-24 and will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss improving defence mechanisms with the US, and share views on the live-fire military exercise carried out by China.

They will also review plans to send a delegation of council members to attend Double Ten Day celebrations and participate in a meeting between lawmakers from Japan, the US, and Taiwan about regional strategic affairs, according to Kyodo News.

Furuya and Kihara will meet with Vice President Lai Ching-te, Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chair Su Jia-chyuan.

The two will also stop by the Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery to pay respects to the late former President Lee Teng-hui, reported Taiwan News.

At a time when authoritarian states intend to invade and expand abroad, cause regional tensions, and challenge the fundamental international order, democracies should unite to defend the shared values of freedom and democracy, MOFA said.

Taiwan and Japan both belong to the global democratic camp and have a close friendship, the foreign ministry said, adding that Furuya and Kihara’s visit will help deepen substantive cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, reported Taiwan News.

The Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council has more than 260 National Diet members who have spared no effort to promote friendly exchanges between Taiwan and Japan for many years, MOFA said.

Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan this month triggered a new round of tensions in the region. And since the visit of a US delegation, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan’s airspace.

China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the two being governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Chinese TaipieJoe BidenNancy PelosiNancy Pelosi FlightNancy Pelosi Visits TaiwanTaipieTaiwanUS Taiwan RelationsUS Taiwan TiesUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.