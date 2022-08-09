India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Take a cue from Sara Ali Khan for your next New York vacation

Take a cue from Sara Ali Khan for your next New York vacation
August 09
13:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Busy on her world tour, Sara Ali Khan is often seen posting the most colourful, eccentric pictures and videos on her Instagram, which by the looks of it look like a holiday postcard!

Currently, in New York the actor looks like she is having a blast there! Sara recently posted a fun video on Instagram and it’s all about the NYC sun, tall Manhattan landscapes, warm cups of coffee, fun times with friends, lots of shopping, and of course, the iconic Times Square. Well, clearly, take a cue from Sara for your next New York travel plan.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote, “My favourite things in my favourite city,” accompanied by a string of emoticons.

Check it out: Sara who had completed college in New York had stayed in the city for 3 years. She studied at one of the Ivy League universities -Columbia University. She graduated in 2016, two years before her first film ‘Kedarnath’ hit the screens.

On the work front, Sara was last seen onscreen on ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor where she was seen being her candid self.

As far as films are concerned, Sara has a couple of them in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in ‘Gaslight’. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed ‘Bhoot Police’ and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She was last seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAmrita SinhghbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesNew York vacationPlan New York VacationsSara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan InstagramSara Ali Khan World TourWorld Tour Sar Ali Khan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.