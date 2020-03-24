Something went wrong with the connection!

Take care of unorganised sector workers, Sonia tells party’s CMs

March 24
12:19 2020
NEW DELHI: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has written to party’s Chief Ministers to take measures to ensure the welfare of those working in the unorganized sector since many of them had lost jobs due to coronavirus scare.

In her letter to the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Puducherry, the Congress leader said that immediate steps should be taken regarding the welfare of the construction workers facing hardships due to the spread of the virus.

“At this juncture, it is critical that such workers are given benefit which they are entitled to under various statutory provisions,” Sonia wrote in the letter to Congress Chief Ministers.

She directed the CMs to keep her informed about the work done by them.

Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter on similar lines to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the construction workers.

“Considering the extraordinary situation I request you to consider advising the state building and other construction welfare boards to roll out emergency wage support for the construction workers who are in distress,” Sonia wrote.

