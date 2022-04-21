India Post News Paper

Taliban flouting basic human rights in Afghanistan: Report

April 21
11:26 2022
KABUL: Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year, the right to education, especially for girls, has been a major concern as the Islamic outfit has time and again flouted the basic human rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending their classes in schools. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement to condemn the Taliban’s decision to deny Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to schools.

The envoys and representatives of the European Union, US, and the European countries in a recent joint statement have also said that the international aid to Kabul will depend on Afghanistan’s ability to ensure access to education for girls at all levels

Although the first Taliban regime [1996-2001] remained a pariah state, the international law obligations of Afghanistan were not extinguished merely on account of that fact. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, during its 20 years of existence from 2001 onwards, was the legitimate vessel for the exercise of Afghanistan’s sovereignty, assuming all attendant rights and obligations, Global Watch Analysis said in its report.

Taliban’s U-turn on girls’ education is most disconcerting. The decision, sudden and unexpected even for the executing officials, suggests that it might have been the whims of hardliners that prevailed over any step that returns the country to normalcy, the report said.

The order was not accompanied by any reasoning. There is no mention of any timeline by which schools shall once again be opened for girls, according to the report.

The system does not provide for any judicial remedy against such a drastic and draconian move. All these factors taken together, it is evident that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan does not follow the rule of law, however conservative, Global Watch Analysis reported.

Since the Taliban took control, Afghan girls are facing restrictions on travel, work, and education, besides their deteriorating safety situation in the country. (ANI)

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistan GovtAshraf GhaniAshraf Ghani AfghanBloodshedHuman Rights in TalibanNHRCTaliban Human RightsTaliban Takes Over AfghanistanTaliban-Karzai talksTalibani Govtworld
