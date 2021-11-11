India Post News Paper

Tamannaah Bhatia shares pictures from Chiranjeevi starrer ‘Bholaa Shankar’ muhurat puja

November 11
13:09 2021
MUMBAI: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday shared a sneak peek from the muhurat puja of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Bholaa Shankar’ co-starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

Tamannaah arrived at the muhurat puja in a white embroidered bright yellow saree embellished with white stones, which she accessorized with sober Indian dangler earrings. She complemented the look with a perfectly tied bun hairstyle and minimal makeup look.
The actor also shared an all smiles picture with director Meher Ramesh from the muhurat ceremony.

Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the shooting of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ will commence from November 15.Â Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of ‘F3’ and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’. (ANI)

