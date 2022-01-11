India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

TATA to replace Vivo as title sponsor of IPL

TATA to replace Vivo as title sponsor of IPL
January 11
18:06 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“Yes, TATA will replace Vivo as the title sponsor,” Patel told ANI.
Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with the league and as a result, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) two new teams — Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital’s Ahmedabad team on Tuesday received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place. (ANI)

Also Read: Are you Excited about the VIVO IPL 2022? We have some news for you!

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCIPL SponsorsIPL updatesT20 WCT20 World CupTATA Indian Premier LeagueUpcoming T20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.