Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Tata Trusts announces Rs 500 cr to fight COVID-19

Tata Trusts announces Rs 500 cr to fight COVID-19
March 28
20:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In one of the biggest gestures of corporate benevolence, the Tata Trusts on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 500 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world. Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N. Tata said that the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.

“In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face,” Tata said. He made a pledge to protect and empower all affected communities with a commitment of Rs 500 crore for waging the “war against virus”.

The amount would be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers plus the general public.

He said that Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners and the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

“We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic,” Tata said in a statement.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American woman charged for killing her son - https://t.co/ZhMiER1ews Get your news featured use… https://t.co/6xmwB9BFv2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:48 pm

Evacuate #Sikhs stranded in #Afghanistan: Punjab #CM - https://t.co/3tD7K5RyKU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TeGm8WMzTD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:46 pm

Indian workers seek US visa extensions amid corona crisis - https://t.co/nc6VpeYFFY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/fZOqpWvzko
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:41 pm

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple hold online 'satsangs' - https://t.co/dDKPygUHs5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/T6OV3WPjHk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 28, 2020, 2:36 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.