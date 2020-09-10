India Post News Paper

Teachersâ€™ Day celebrates Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Virtual even by CGI SF

September 10
18:21 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: The September 5, birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radha krishnan, who was the first Vice-President and second President of India, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. This year, the Consulate General of India, San Francisco held a virtual event on September 4 to recognize and commend teachers of Indian origin for their contribution in shaping the life of students.

2. Teachers from diverse fields as well as teaching backgrounds participated in this virtual event and shared their valuable experiences over the years. We were especially privileged to have with us Dr Sudarshan Kapoor, Professor Emeritus at California State University, Fresno, who has the rare distinction of meeting DrRadhakrishnan. We salute all teachers who have played such a vital role in shaping our lives and the society.

