Team India sweats it out in nets ahead of first ODI against West Indies

July 21
14:13 2022
PORT OF SPAIN: Team India had their first net practice session in Trinidad ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, which will take place on Friday.

Shubman Gil, Arshdeep Singh and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan were among players who were seen sweating it out in the nets.
“Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies Here’s @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia’s first net session in Trinidad #WIvIND,” tweeted BCCI.

In a video posted by BCCI, Gill described the indoor net session in a few words.

“We have come from UK. We all thought that a nets session would be good, but it started raining. So we decided to go indoors for a session. It is better that we got to some knocking indoors instead of doing nothing. It felt good because as a batter, you like it when you get some balls to play. We got to do some specific things in the nets. I am feeling great and we are all excited about these three ODIs,” he said.

Team India arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday ahead of their white-ball series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start from Friday.

India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.

India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are missing from both squads.

India’s squad for three ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

On the other hand, West Indies has also announced its squad for the ODI series. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has been recalled into the squad for the series.

West Indies squad for ODI series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserves: Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

The Indian team last toured West Indies in 2019. They both had two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. India won the Test series 2-0 and also won ODI and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. (ANI)

