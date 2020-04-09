Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Team India trainers constantly monitoring Kohli & boys’ fitness on AMS

Team India trainers constantly monitoring Kohli & boys’ fitness on AMS
April 09
15:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak and sporting events have all either been suspended or cancelled. But there is no break from staying fit for the Indian cricketers as they have not only been given customised workout charts for this period, but also their progress is constantly assessed on the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) by trainer Nick Webb and physio Nitin Patel.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that apart from handing the contracted players workout routines, the duo of Nick and Nitin are also monitoring the progress made and areas that might need further focus through the AMS App.

“Assessments are on every day as the progress of the players are checked by Nick and Nitin once the boys put in their data on the app. We do not need dates or a virtual assessment set-up to check on what the boys are doing with regards to following the fitness routines given to them because they are already being monitored on a daily basis,” the source said.

A former player had recently joked that a lockdown doesn’t mean that the cricketers should now go ahead and gorge on delicious food which are high on calories. The source said that while players are allowed to have their sweet little cheat meals, everything is being closely monitored.

“These boys are too professional to even think of going on an eating spree. The culture set in this team by skipper Kohli himself is such that they all know that a cheat meal here and there is fine, but nothing at the cost of their fitness standards taking a hit. Also, with the AMS App, they can themselves understand when they can indulge in high-calorie food and when they should keep away,” the source pointed.

Commenting on the type of exercises that have been given to the players, the source said: “The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-origin Miss England returns to NHS as junior doctor - https://t.co/PcUCH493RG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/nExeKsTycB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 10:23 am

Malayalam streaming service launches premium service in US - https://t.co/Ei6rpMg2xf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/TJHYs75zeE
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 10:20 am

#UAE-based Indian witnessed father's funeral on FB Live - https://t.co/PdcVrbC4Bl Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dgDHFEHGzS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 10:17 am

88% Indians say lockdown should be extended: Poll - https://t.co/7EtyZNq8gd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7O2Tts4DR3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 10:14 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.