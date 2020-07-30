Team Kangana Ranaut: Is B’wood Suicide Gang making Rhea the scapegoat?

MUMBAI: The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being made a scapegoat. Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing six people including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to the late actor’s suicide.

A tweet by Kangana’s Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account, asked if Rhea had a valid reason to “kill” Sushant. “Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income, after his murder she rushed to meet Akhtars, why? does she have valid reason to kill Shushant? Or did the mafia use her ? Is suicide gang making her the scapegoat now ? #JusticeforSushantSingRajput,” the tweet reads.

Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said on Tuesday that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has accused six people for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20) submitted over the weekend. The accused include Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, and brother Shauvik Chakraborty.

The police are investigating the case.

Rhea recently took to her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to request Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into her late boyfriend’s death. “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” the actress had tweeted on July 16.

According to Patna Police, Rhea and the co-accused have been booked under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC.

In his FIR, Sushant’s father, a retired government official, has alleged that Rhea forced Sushant to stay apart from his family and had also taken over his bank account. He has alleged that Rs 15 crore had been transferred from Sushant’s account to another account over the past year, and that Rhea had taken over the late actor’s credit card. Sushant’s father has also alleged that Rhea had forcibly kept some vital medical receipts of Sushant and threatened to expose them to the world if he carried out his plans of quitting acting to take up organic farming.

According to the FIR, on June 8, six days before Sushant was found hanging in his residence, Rhea left with cash, jewellery, credit card, and the medical receipts.

