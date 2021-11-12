Teenagerâ€™s effort for Safety Awareness

Celebration of Diwali in New EnglandGeetha Patel NEW ENGLAND: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indo-American Community from New England celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 with a large...
IAYTâ€™s global virtual Yoga SymposiumsMatra Raj Majmundar For the past 32 years (1989-2021), The International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) has been a precursor in promoting Yoga as a recognized and respected therapy. IAYT...
Gandhi event at Loyola UniversitySurendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, hosted an event in honor of Mahatma Gandhiâ€™s legacy at the Loyola University of Chicago On October 29, 2021, Chaired by...
MAFS Dhanteras PujaMetropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) hosted a really well attended Dhanteras Puja ceremony at its new facility being set up on Devon Avenue right in the middle of India town,...
Teenagerâ€™s effort for Safety AwarenessHighschooler Tanish Arora of Fremont held a Safety awareness booth at the India day event, educating kids about needs of Safety at home and outside. Fremont PD captain Washington and...
TeenagerÂ Khan Ali to COP26-GlasgowIndia Post News Service CHICAGO: A student leader Khan Ali of Mather High School Chicago, was selected to participate at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow along...
Highschooler Tanish Arora of Fremont held a Safety awareness booth at the India day event, educating kids about needs of Safety at home and outside. Fremont PD captain Washington and team helped to support the message.
Celebration of Diwali in New EnglandGeetha Patel NEW ENGLAND: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indo-American Community from New England celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 with a large...
IAYTâ€™s global virtual Yoga SymposiumsMatra Raj Majmundar For the past 32 years (1989-2021), The International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) has been a precursor in promoting Yoga as a recognized and respected therapy. IAYT...
Gandhi event at Loyola UniversitySurendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, hosted an event in honor of Mahatma Gandhiâ€™s legacy at the Loyola University of Chicago On October 29, 2021, Chaired by...
MAFS Dhanteras PujaMetropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) hosted a really well attended Dhanteras Puja ceremony at its new facility being set up on Devon Avenue right in the middle of India town,...
Teenagerâ€™s effort for Safety AwarenessHighschooler Tanish Arora of Fremont held a Safety awareness booth at the India day event, educating kids about needs of Safety at home and outside. Fremont PD captain Washington and...
TeenagerÂ Khan Ali to COP26-GlasgowIndia Post News Service CHICAGO: A student leader Khan Ali of Mather High School Chicago, was selected to participate at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow along...
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment