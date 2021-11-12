India Post News Paper

Teenagerâ€™s effort for Safety Awareness

November 12
15:19 2021
Highschooler Tanish Arora of Fremont held a Safety awareness booth at the India day event, educating kids about needs of Safety at home and outside. Fremont PD captain Washington and team helped to support the message.

