India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Teesta & her NGO’s agenda was never to uplift Muslims socially or economically: Zafar Sareshwala

Teesta & her NGO’s agenda was never to uplift Muslims socially or economically: Zafar Sareshwala
June 27
13:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AHMEDABAD: Businessman and former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Zafar Sareshwala has lambasted Teesta Setalvad and her NGO, Center for Justice and Peace (CJP), for misusing the 2002 riots case and the cause of the Muslims.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sareshwala on Monday said that Setalvad and her NGO never worked for the upliftment of the 2002 riot victims of Gujarat, and were only using the plight of the victims for their ulterior agenda.

Without naming Congress’ late leader Ahmed Patel, Sareshwala said, “Congress party’s big leader from Gujarat, who was considered to be the most powerful in the country was backing Teesta and he worked in Gujarat. The said leader never worked for the betterment of Muslims, forget the riot victims.”

Sareshwala also alleged that Congress never helped Muslims.

The Muslim businessman has alleged, “Teesta wanted to build her Taj Mahal on the graves of riot victim Muslims.”

According to the Muslim leader, “Late Haren Pandya, Gordhan Zadafia, Pravin Togadia, Babu Bajrangi and Jaydeep Patel were behind the 2002 riots. Haren Pandya had led a mob that torched my house, the mob torched a mosque in Vasna, but none of them were in the accused list prepared by Teesta and her organisation.”

He had raised these issues way back in 2002-03, but he was termed as anti-Muslim, said Zafar.

Questioning Teesta and her organisation’s intent, Sareshwala said, “Some 1,600 innocent Muslims were killed, 1000 business premises were set on fire in Ahmedabad. How many riot victim did Teesta visit? How many riot victims’ were rehabilitated by her or her organisation. On the contrary, other Muslim organisations like Gujarat Sarvajanik Welfare Trust and Afzal Memon, Jamiat-E-Ulema-E- Hind, Siyasat, and other organisations have rehabilitated the families of the victims.”

Suspecting Teesta’s motive, Zafar also made a point, “The Special Investigation Team was appointed by the Supreme Court, the apex court was monitoring the investigation, in seven major riot cases, the SIT has successfully investigated, and got the guilty convicted. That was accepted by Teesta and her team, but if the same team gives clean chit to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, they have all the objections. This itself exposes her stand.”

Comments

comments

Tags
Amit ShahBJPCongressGujarat 2022Gujarat CongressGujarat ElectionsGujarat Elections 2023Gujrat Riots 2002IndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalTeesta SetalvadVijay RupaniZafar Sareshwala
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 24th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.