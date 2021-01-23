India Post News Paper

Tejashwi to meet Jharkhand CM as Lalu Yadav’s health condition becomes serious

January 23
10:51 2021
RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that he will be meeting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday as his ailing father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s situation is serious and his family wants better treatment for him.

“Our family wants better treatment for him (Lalu Prasad Yadav) but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here, after all the test reports come. His situation is serious, I will meet the Chief Minister tomorrow (Saturday),” said Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the reporters here.
“He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing,” he added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav left from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after visiting him today. The former Chief Minister who is admitted here has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable, a senior doctor said on Thursday.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There’s an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with the HOD of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come on Friday,” he said.

Lalu Prasad’s son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding his health. Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)

 

