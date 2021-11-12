Temple approval by Medina City Council delayed
India Post News Service
MINNESOTA: Indian Americans at large are upset by the delay in approval of Hindu temple by Medina City Council in Minnesota, which they feel quite unnecessary.
Despite being on the Council agenda twice on October 5 and 19 this year , the site plan for 46,000 square foot Hindu temple building, submitted by BAPS Minneapolis, is not approved.
City of Medina, whose Vision Statement included “enhance the quality of life of its residents”, should be more welcoming and inclusive, and embracing of diversity; as this planned Hindu place of worship would enhance beauty of the city, broaden the religious horizon of its residents and would be an added attraction to the visitors;
Medina Mayor Kathleen Martin, Councilmembers, City Administrator Scott Johnson, Planning Director Dusty Finke; are urged to urgently rethink about the issue recommending its approval, instead of delaying. Many of the other BAPS Hindu temples in North America have similardesigns and they are approved
Rajan Zed president of Universal Society of Hinduism pitched that as an interfaith gesture; Archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Bernard A. Hebda, ELCA Minneapolis Area Synod Bishop Ann Svennungsen and area leaders of other religions should express their support for Hindus on this issue, showing their solidarity with brothers-sisters from different and minority faith backgrounds.
