India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Temple approval by Medina City Council delayed

Temple approval by Medina City Council delayed
November 12
15:41 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

MINNESOTA: Indian Americans at large are upset by the delay in approval of Hindu temple by Medina City Council in Minnesota, which they feel quite unnecessary. 

Despite being on the Council agenda twice on October 5  and 19  this year , the site plan for 46,000 square foot Hindu temple building, submitted by BAPS Minneapolis, is not approved. 

City of Medina, whose Vision Statement included “enhance the quality of life of its residents”, should be more welcoming and inclusive, and embracing of diversity; as this planned Hindu place of worship would enhance beauty of the city, broaden the religious horizon of its residents and would be an added attraction to the visitors;

Medina Mayor Kathleen Martin, Councilmembers, City Administrator Scott Johnson, Planning Director Dusty Finke; are urged to urgently rethink about the issue recommending its approval, instead of delaying. Many of the other BAPS Hindu temples in North America have similardesigns and they are approved 

Rajan Zed president of Universal Society of Hinduism pitched that as an interfaith gesture; Archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Bernard A. Hebda, ELCA Minneapolis Area Synod Bishop Ann Svennungsen and area leaders of other religions should express their support for Hindus on this issue, showing their solidarity with brothers-sisters from different and minority faith backgrounds. 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHindu temple by Medina City CouncilHindu temple inMedina City CouncilHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 12th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.