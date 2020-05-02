Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Tendulkar leads the way as cricket fraternity wishes Lara birthday

Tendulkar leads the way as cricket fraternity wishes Lara birthday
May 02
15:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday. Widely rated as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in a generation that had stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and so on, the West Indian got wishes from a number of quarters within the cricket fraternity on the occasion.

Tendulkar led the way in wishing his long-time rival at the top of the batting charts. “Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care,” said Tendulkar.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted their birthday wishe to the former West Indies captain and asked fans to rate their favourite Brian Lara innings.

India batsman K.L. Rahul tweeted: “Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one” 

Shikhar Dhawan, who opens the batting for India in limited-overs cricket, also wished Lara on the occasion.

“Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we’ll do our dance lessons,” said Dhawan

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished Lara a happy birthday. “Lara, Kya Mara – if you relate to this phrase, then your childhood was awesome. Here’s wishing the stylish West Indian legend @BrianLara a very Happy Birthday!” said RCB.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh tweeted: “A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian”

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: “Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad Flag of Trinidad & Tobago A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will US Take action against China in South China Sea?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Anju Modi on #Fashion post Lockdown 3.0 - https://t.co/XwSdkTVIWu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Qw9NG2FSvd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 2, 2020, 10:24 am

India Craft Week holds worldwide preview during lockdown - https://t.co/uy58gh3ZS9 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/nszxaleAIa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 2, 2020, 10:22 am

Tendulkar leads the way as cricket ... - https://t.co/U4IW9CNO8l Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports… https://t.co/LuWEK7tCPM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 2, 2020, 10:19 am

Sai Prithvi wins Indian Sim Racing Championship - https://t.co/Jw9Ub7uPlS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/AxuJHTLhf2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 2, 2020, 10:17 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.